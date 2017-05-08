Spalletti regrets Roma return amid Totti spat

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti has declared that he wishes he had never returned to the club for a second spell as coach, despite thrashing AC Milan 4-1 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday.

The former Udinese coach took the helm at the Lupi after Rudi Garcia was dismissed in January 2016, having previously coached Roma from 2005 to 2009.

An Edin Dzeko brace, coupled with Stephan El Shaarawy’s strike and Daniele De Rossi’s late penalty, saw Roma thrash Milan with ease.

Despite the convincing win, a heated post-match press conference was dominated by questions surrounding Spalletti’s refusal to bring on club captain Francesco Totti, in what may be his final season before retirement. It duly prompted the tactician to make his stunning admission.

“If I could back, I would never have returned to Roma,” Spalletti claimed. “When I bring Totti on in the last five minutes of matches, it’s said that I lack respect.

“I have said this since I arrived. Do not make me responsible for guarding Totti’s history and legend. I am dealing with a footballer.”

The 58-year-old, who is yet to sign a new contract to continue coaching Roma beyond the end of the season, then hit out at the club’s hierarchy.

“When I returned to Roma I immediately asked the President [James Pallotta] and others to clarify [Totti’s] future with him, and yet here we are. Apparently they are unable to make me understand.

“I have not managed Totti any differently from any of the other coaches. When they fail, they leave and stay quiet.”

Roma’s victory sees them return to second place and move within eight points of leaders Juventus.