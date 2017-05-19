Spalletti: I have to make tough decisions with Totti

In attempting to explain Francesco Totti’s lack of playing time, Roma boss Luciano Spalletti claimed he has been forced to make difficult choices.

Although the 2006 World Cup winner has yet to officially confirm the news himself, it is widely expected that he will hang up his boots at the end of the season.

However, as his career nears a conclusion, he has found playing time, even from the bench, extremely limited due to Spalletti’s decisions but the coach insisted that he is treating the captain the same as he would any other player.

“He is a legend and he will continue to be,” Spalletti told reporters ahead of his side’s clash against Chievo. “He is the symbol of our team and a big reason why people want to see Roma.

“Like I’ve always said, I’ve had to treat him not just as a major player but also as someone who is a part of the squad and in order to do that, I have to make tough decisions that sometimes hurt [Totti].”

As a result of that line of thinking, the former Udinese coach warned the public not to expect his use of Totti to change too much for the final two games of the season.

“I’m sorry but against Chievo and Genoa it will continue to be so,” he added. “I have to try and win with Roma, which factors into my management of Francesco.”