Spalletti won’t rule out Sabatini reunion at Inter

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti won’t rule out a summer move to Inter after stating he would be more than happy to work with Walter Sabatini again.

The Italian tactician is expected to leave the Lupi at the end of the season, with the Nerazzurri seen as a possible landing spot should they fail to bring Antonio Conte or Diego Simeone to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Spalletti stated he would be happy to once again be at the same club as Sabatini, who recently became technical co-ordinator at Inter, should the opportunity present itself.

“They [Inter] are an important club that want to improve so it’s no surprise they called him,” he told the assembled press ahead of Sunday’s match against Juventus.

“We agree on many things, and on others we don’t. If there is a chance to work together again, why shouldn’t I take it?”

Spalletti also took time to praise colleague Antonio Conte, who won the Premier League with Chelsea in his first season in England.

“There is a lot of talk about the Italian school of coaching and I accept the praise I get, but the reality is that he was very good,” he added.

“It’s all down to him. He changed formation and he deserves all the praise. Winning the Premier League is the coronation of a career.”

Roma currently sit seven points back of Juventus for top spot in Serie A.

