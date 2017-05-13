Tottenham join race for Sampdoria starlet

It looks as though Tottenham are the latest side to make a push for Sampdoria starlet Patrik Schick.

The Czech striker has taken Serie A by storm despite only being 21 years old, netting 11 goals in 29 appearances since joining the Blucerchiati from Sparta Prague.

Juventus, Inter, Napoli and AC Milan have all been linked with moves for Schick, but the Guardian suggests Tottenham are the latest side to show interest in the striker.

Although Spurs put together another strong campaign under Mauricio Pochettino, their efforts weren’t enough to beat Antonio Conte and Chelsea to the Premier League title.

As a result Tottenham are already looking at possible new recruits, with Schick’s potential a big reason for the English side’s interest.

Schick is expected to start for Sampdoria on Sunday when they take on Chievo.

