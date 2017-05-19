Tottenham and Watford to battle for Inter defender

Inter centre-back Jeison Murillo is ready to call time on his spell with the Nerazzurri, with Premier League pair Tottenham Hotspur and Watford keen to bring him in.

The Colombian international has endured a difficult season at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, and after struggling to impress over the past few weeks, his future at the club is far from certain.

This has prompted a number of clubs to monitor his situation, with Tottenham and Watford leading the chase for the 24-year-old, according to FCInterNews.it.

Having narrowly missed out on the Premier League title this season, Spurs are keen to reinforce their squad over the summer and have identified Murillo as an ideal defensive target.

Meanwhile, Watford are also looking for greater defensive options after securing their safety in the Premier League this term.

Murillo, who arrived from Granada in 2015, has made 68 appearances for Inter, scoring three goals.