Totti inducted into Roma Hall of Fame

Roma have wasted little time in inducting Francesco Totti into their Hall of Fame, after the captain played his final match for the club on Sunday.

The Giallorossi icon ended a 24 year senior career at the Stadio Olimpico after featuring in the season finale against Genoa, and was honoured with a lengthy celebration on the pitch following the 3-2 victory.

However, on Monday the club continued their tributes to the 40-year-old by admitting him into the Hall of Fame with immediate effect, and confirmed he would be the sole inductee in 2017.

“This is our way of recognising Francesco’s time at Roma and his contribution on and off the pitch since 1989,” President James Pallotta told the club’s official website. “This is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest players of all time.”

Roma’s Hall of Fame was established in 2012, with Totti becoming the 28th inductee. The forward joins such luminaries as Giuseppe Giannini, Carlo Ancelotti, Aldair and Bruno Conti.

Totti, who made his Roma debut in March 1993, departs after 307 goals in 786 appearances for his boyhood club.