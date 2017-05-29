Totti says goodbye to Roma on Twitter

Roma legend Francesco Totti said goodbye to club and fans on the field and Twitter on Sunday after spending the last 25 years with the club’s first team.

The 40-year-old came off the bench during the second half of Sunday’s 3-2 win over Genoa, a result that secures the Giallorossi a place in next season’s Champions League group stage.

After the match Totti was given a hero’s goodbye by Roma supporters at a packed Stadio Olimpico, delivering a heartfelt speech while surrounded by his family while shedding tears.

The magnitude of the moment wasn’t lost on the Italian legend once the ceremony ended, as the club captain took to Twitter to thank all of his supporters with a simple message: “Thank you.”

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!