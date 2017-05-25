Udinese starlet still on Juventus wishlist

Alex Meret remains the favourite to backup Gianluigi Buffon at Juventus this season, as the Bianconeri remain in the mix for the Udinese starlet.

The Italian legend is expected to hang up his boots next summer after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and as a result the Old Lady are looking at candidates to take over the No.1 spot.

Current backup Neto is expected to leave Juventus this summer in order to secure regular playing time, and La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Meret is the favourite to replace him.

The Udinese starlet excelled on loan at SPAL this season, helping the Ferrara side secure an unlikely promotion to Serie A.

As a result the Bianconeri are expected to make an offer in the coming weeks in order to fend off interest from rival sides, as they believe Meret has the skills to hold down the No.1 role post-Buffon.

Meret made 30 appearances for SPAL in Serie B this season.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!