UEFA Champions League Predictions; Who Is Going To Lift The Trophy in Cardiff?

This year’s edition of UEFA Champions League has been phenomenal so far. We have witnessed a lot of upsets, amazing games, and weird decisions by referees and of course goals. Many will also remember this season with one of the biggest comebacks in history of football and Barca’s win over PSG, Juventus’ dominance & perfect defending and Cristiano Ronaldo and his recent record.

There is only one game left to be played in early June in Cardiff and all the info you need can be found at official UEFA Champions League page. Juventus are going to face Real Madrid and we are going to see one hell of a match. Bianconeri are the only team which managed to keep two clean sheets against Barcelona in UCL playoffs, while Real Madrid deserved their spot in the finals after eliminating Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Napoli.

Even though there is a lot time left before the start of this game, the bookies have already published the odds. As expected, small advantage was given to Los Blancos with 6/4 rate to win the game, while Juventus are slight underdogs currently priced at 19/10 to achieve victory in 90 minutes, or 1/1 to lift the trophy.

According to Juventus’ official page, Massimiliano Allegri has recently stated his team has better chances to win the competition than the bare odds might suggest. Truth be told, The Old Lady is looking super confident. They will soon be playing Coppa Italia finals, while they are lonely at the top of Serie A table.

One of the biggest Real Madrid’s weaknesses is defending. Zinedine Zidane’s team barely managed to keep a couple of clean sheet’s this season.