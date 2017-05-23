Villarreal defender undergoes AC Milan medical

AC Milan are close to completing a move for Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio after the 26-year-old underwent a medical in Italy on Monday.

The Argentine has been linked with a switch to the Rossoneri for quite some time, with a move last summer failing to materialize despite interest from both parties.

However it looks as though Musacchio will finally join Milan in the coming days after SportItalia revealed pictures of the defender undergoing a medical at La Madonnina Clinic.

It’s believed the Rossoneri will pay Villarreal €18 million for the player, with the defender expected to sign a four-year contract worth €2.5m.

Musacchio has made 249 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish side since joining from River Plate in 2009.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!