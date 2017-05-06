Watch all the goals from Juventus 1-1 Torino

A late Gonzalo Higuain strike saved Juventus from defeat in their Derby della Mole meeting with Torino on Saturday evening.

The Granata took the lead early in the second half when Adem Ljajic produced a perfectly placed free kick into the top corner of Neto’s goal.

Within minutes of Toro taking the lead, however, they went down to 10 men when Afriyie Acquah was, perhaps controversially, shown a second yellow card for a foul on Mario Mandzukic.

Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was far from pleased with the decision to dismiss the midfielder, and was himself sent off for losing his temper on the sideline.

El Pipita saved the Old Lady from defeat in the dying moments, stepping up once again with a brilliant strike at the decisive moment for his side.

