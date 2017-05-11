West Ham United and Southampton possible landing spots for Ranieri

Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri may continue his career in England, as West Ham United and Southampton have been linked with a move for the Italian.

The 65-year-old famously led the Foxes to an unlikely Premier League title last season, with his performance resulting in countless coaching awards and the Grand Officer of the Italian Order of Merit.

However he was sacked in February with Leicester languishing near the bottom of the Premier League standings, though The Mirror reports Ranieri is ready to return to the managerial ranks this summer.

Nice have been linked with a move for the Italian, though it looks as though West Ham and Southampton are more likely candidates due to the 65-year-old’s desire to remain in England.

Before managing Leicester, Ranieri also spent four years with Chelsea from 2000 to 2004.

