West Ham United to make ambitious move for Napoli forward

Napoli forward Dries Mertens will reportedly be the subject of a mega bid by West Ham United this summer.

Hammers manager Slaven Bilic wants to add pace to his attacking line, and the Belgian would certainly deliver in that regard as he has had a sparkling campaign for the Azzurri this year.

Mertens’ 25 goals in 33 appearances has attracted interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, but The Sun reports its West Ham that will make the biggest push to acquire his services.

Although Napoli have offered the forward a new contract, the 30-year-old has not yet signed it, and he could be tempted to join the Hammers should their offer be tempting enough.

However with Napoli slated to feature in the Champions League, something West Ham can’t offer, it remains to be seen whether Mertens would agree to forego a shot at Europe’s top competition.

Mertens has netted 65 goals in 181 appearances in all competitions for Napoli since joining from PSG in 2013.

