Why Juventus will beat Real Madrid and win the Champions League

Juventus are in the best possible form to beat Real Madrid, win the Champions League final and complete the Treble.

The Bianconeri have piled together a series of record breaking seasons and have built up the qualities and the confidence to go all the way and lift their first Champions League trophy since 1996.

Nobody has ever won two Champions League titles in a row, and Juventus seem the best team to stop Real Madrid from doing so.

Juve are a complete team with everything it takes to lift the Champions League after winning the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia, taking the Treble to Turin and joining the exclusive club of those who managed.

It’s what is missing for Juve fans to have yet another reason to boast superiority over their rival fans, and it really feels like this year it is the Bianconeri’s turn to enter the legend.