Zenit closing in on Mancini deal

Roberto Mancini is nearing a return to the coaching ranks, as the Italian is expected to take over at Zenit Saint Petersburg in the coming hours.

The former Manchester City and Inter boss has been without a club since last summer when he left the Nerazzurri just weeks before the start of the season.

However that looks set to change in the near future as Russian journalist Tina Kandelaki tweeted a picture of Mancini speaking with the CEO of Zenit sponsor Gazprom, Alexey Miller.

An official announcement by the Russian club is expected to be made soon, while La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms Mancini will take the job.

Zenit recently sacked Mircea Lucescu after a disappointing third place finish in the Russian Premier League.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!