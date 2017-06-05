5 reasons why Italy failed at the U21 Euros

Italy Under-21s failed to impress at the recent 2017 European Championship, despite being described as the best Azzurrini side of the past 20 years. Here’s what went wrong.

Luigi Di Biagio’s decision making, Gianluigi Donnarumma’s mistakes, the lack of technique, the struggles of Andrea Petagna were but a number of reasons which meant the Azzurrini crashed out against Spain with a terrible 3-1 result, without ever looking like they could have won the game.

Italy failed to impress from the very first match, as Di Biagio’s boys showed issues that many people didn’t think they would have, losing two games and just managing to beat Germany to make the semi-finals.

A tournament which was an overall disappointment, as Italy holds the record for the most victories at the Under-21 European Championship, with the likes of Francesco Totti and Andrea Pirlo leading the line in editions past.