AC Milan back in for PSG midfielder

Lazio and AC Milan continue to disagree over Lucas Biglia’s valuation, so it appears the Rossoneri are back in for PSG’s Grzegorz Krychowiak.

The Diavolo are keen to sign the Argentine international, but with the Aquile demanding €22 million for the 31-year-old, a deal remains far from being concluded.

As a result Sky Sport Italia reports Milan have once again shifted their focus to Krychowiak, who is expected to leave PSG this summer.

The Polish international joined the French giants last offseason, but he was limited to 19 appearances despite being under the tutelage of Unai Emery, who coached the midfielder at Sevilla.

