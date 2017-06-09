AC Milan complete Rodriguez signing

Ricardo Rodriguez is officially an AC Milan player after completing an €18 million move from Wolfsburg.

The full-back landed in Milan on Tuesday night, and put pen to paper alongside directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli during a live video.

“I love this shirt, it’s beautiful,” he told Milan TV. “I am happy to be here and to play for this team. I will wear the No.68 shirt, as it’s the year my mother was born.

“Our objectives are to play in the Europa League and give it our best, do well in Serie A and get back into the Champions League. We’ll do everything to be back in that tournament.”

Ricardo Rodríguez is officially a red&black player! ?????

Ricardo Rodriguez è ufficialmente un giocatore del Milan! ?????#welcomeRodriguez pic.twitter.com/gr9kZtsnxw — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 8, 2017

The Swiss international becomes Milan’s third signing of the summer following recent deals for Mateo Musacchio and Franck Kessie.

