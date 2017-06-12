AC Milan complete Silva signing

Andre Silva has officially joined AC Milan after completing a €38 million move from Porto.

The Rossoneri quickly finalized a deal for the 21-year-old late on Sunday, with the Portuguese international penning a five-year contract after going through his medical on Monday.

“AC Milan announces to have signed on a permanent deal from FC Porto the player André Silva, who has signed a contract until June 30, 2022,” read a statement on Milan’s official website.

André Silva is officially a red&black player! ?????@andrevsilva19 è ufficialmente un giocatore del Milan! ?????#welcomeSilva pic.twitter.com/6bY61lH9YL — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 12, 2017

Silva netted 21 goals in 44 appearances for Porto last campaign, while also emerging as a key figure for the Portuguese national team thanks to seven goals in eight caps.

The striker becomes Milan’s fourth signing of the summer after Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez.

