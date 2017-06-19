AC Milan open door to Donnarumma u-turn

Marco Fassone has insisted that AC Milan will happily sit down to discuss a new deal with Gianluigi Donnarumma if the player is open to it.

Talks between the parties over a new contract, with the goalkeeper’s current one set to expire in June 2018, stalled last week and resulted in the club and Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola announcing that he would not sign a new deal.

However, cooler heads could prevail over time with the Diavolo chief executive claiming that they would not be too proud to reopen talks with the teenager over extending his deal at the San Siro.

“We would be only too happy to talk with him,” Fassone told Rai. “Nothing is completely definitive and we would be happy if Gigio reflected on his decision and communicated to us that he wanted to sit down again and resume discussions.

“I’m convinced that such a decision would be welcomed by us, the owners, directors and the fans, who are expressing their unhappiness with him at the moment. If he came back, we’d be waiting with open arms.”

However, such a scenario seems a long way off at this time and Fassone remains realistic, admitting that sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is actively pursuing a new goalkeeper, while he was unhappy about rumours linking Donnarumma to Juventus.

“Mirabelli is working hard and evaluating different players for that role,” said Fassone. “I’m convinced that before pre-season, we will have a new goalkeeper in the squad.

“It would be worse for us if [Juventus were involved in Donnarumma’s decision] because that would mean we wouldn’t only be losing player and be significantly damaged in an economic sense but we would also be strengthening a direct rival.”