AC Milan have Conti agreement

Andrea Conti could be the latest player to join AC Milan, as the Rossoneri have reportedly agreed to personal terms with the Atalanta star.

The Diavolo have already landed Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio and Franck Kessie, and the club’s summer overhaul is showing no signs of slowing down.

Sky Sport Italia reports sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli met with Conti’s agent, Mario Giuffredi, for three hours on Wednesday, and it’s believed the two sides have agreed on personal terms.

Atalanta had given Milan permission to speak to the player and his agent, and now it’s up to the two clubs to agree on a transfer fee, with La Dea demanding €20 million for the full-back, who is also being tracked by Inter, Chelsea and Napoli.

Conti netted eight goals in 33 Serie A appearances for Atalanta last season, helping the club to an impressive fourth place finish.

