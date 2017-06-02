AC Milan increase Donnarumma offer

It looks as though AC Milan have stepped up their efforts to keep Gianluigi Donnarumma, with reports stating they have offered the youngster a new contract worth €4 million a season.

The 18-year-old’s contract expires in June 2018, and there has been much speculation regarding whether the young Italian would remain with the Rossoneri given the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all shown interest in acquiring his services.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli met with Donnarumma and agent Mino Raiola in Monte Carlo on Thursday, and offered the youngster a contract worth €4m a season plus bonuses.

It’s believed the Rossoneri initially wanted the deal to be for €3.5m, but they upped their bid in an attempt to speed up talks.

However a response didn’t come immediately, and Raiola made it clear that he and his client would consider the deal over the next few days, especially since they want a release clause inserted in the agreement.

Donnarumma made 38 Serie A appearances for Milan in 2016/17.

