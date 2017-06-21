AC Milan offer €60 million for Real Madrid ace

James Rodriguez could join AC Milan in a €60 million move, though reports indicate the Colombian is holding out for a switch to Manchester United.

Los Blancos and the 25-year-old look set to go their separate ways this summer after Rodriguez was sent to the stands for the club’s 4-1 win over Juventus in the Champions League final.

Don Balón reports Milan are prepared to sign the Colombian in a deal worth €60m, with Real Madrid having accepted the offer, though the forward would prefer a move to United.

However the Premier League giants have cooled off their pursuit of the 25-year-old in recent weeks, meaning the former Porto and Monaco star’s future remains shrouded in mystery.

Rodriguez netted 11 goals in 32 appearances for Real Madrid last season.

