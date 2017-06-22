AC Milan coach pays visit to Donnarumma’s father

In a bid to cool the tension around the Gianluigi Donnarumma saga, AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella has visited the player’s family at home.

The teenager shocked the Rossoneri recently when he and agent Mino Raiola announced that he would not renew his contract at the San Siro, which has just one year left to run.

However, Montella has attempted to mend some of the fences and calm things down by taking the day off on Wednesday to go to Castellammare di Stabia and discussing the situation with Donnarumma’s father, Alfonso.

He was not alone for the trip either as it was very much a family affair all round, with Montella travelling to Campania with his own father, Nicola.

With the Rossoneri having currently suspended the search for a new goalkeeper and replacement for Donnarumma, the coach is hopeful of repairing a relationship which had threatened to sour.

Donnarumma, who has made 72 appearances in total for the Diavolo, was not present at the meeting as he is of course on international duty at present with Italy at the Under-21 European Championship in Poland.