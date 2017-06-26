AC Milan make move for Turkish playmaker

Not content with their busy summer business so far, AC Milan have now turned their attentions to Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Rossoneri have already made four acquisitions this summer with the arrivals of Franck Kessie, Mateo Mussachio, Ricardo Rodriguez and Andre Silva but are now closing in on a fifth.

Reports in Germany claim that they are keen to snap up dead-ball expert Calhanoglu this summer and his agent Bektas Demirtas confirmed that speculation in an interview with Revier Sport.

“There have been contacts about a move there,” he said. “Milan are among the top clubs in Europe but when it comes to the discussions, I’d prefer not to comment on what has been said.”

Leverkusen have put a €30 million asking price on the Turkey international’s head but the Diavolo are only willing to spend closer to €30m.

The 23-year-old, who missed four months of last season after being banned for breach of contract, still managed to score six goals in the Bundesliga campaign.