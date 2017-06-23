AC Milan prepare move for Sunderland forward

Fabio Borini could return to the Serie A this summer, with reports stating AC Milan already have a deal in place to sign the Sunderland forward.

The Rossoneri have been extremely busy over the past few weeks, wrapping up deals for Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Andre Silva and Ricardo Rodriguez, but it looks like their spending won’t stop there.

Sport Italia reports Milan met with Borini and his agent on Thursday, and it appears as though the two sides have an agreement in place regarding a potential transfer.

While the financial details are unknown at this time, it appears the Rossoneri won’t push through with a deal until some players are sold first, with Carlos Bacca and Suso linked with exits.

Last season Borini netted one goal in 22 appearances for Sunderland.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!