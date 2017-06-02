AC Milan seal the deal for Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie has completed his much anticipated move from Atalanta to AC Milan on an initial two-year loan with the Rossoneri having an obligation to buy.

Milan have been working to bring the Ivorian to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for some time now, however, the 20-year-old recently failed the first part of his medical, which cast some doubts over the move.

“AC Milan announces the signing of Franck Kessie from Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio, through to 2019,” read Milan’s official statement.

“The contract implies the player will join the club on a two-year loan period with obligation to buy.”

It is thought that the fee agreed between the two clubs is around €28 million.

Kessie was a phenomenon for the Bergamaschi during the first half of the 2016-17 season, earning him a place in the Ivory Coast’s Africa Cup of Nations squad.

After Christmas, the all-action midfielder’s form dipped, while speculation surrounding his future continued to hang over the remainder of his time with La Dea.

