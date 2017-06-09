AC Milan shift attention to PSG midfielder

Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia may be closing in on a move to AC Milan, but the Aquile’s demands have forced the Rossoneri to consider an approach for PSG man Grzegorz Krychowiak.

The Rossoneri reportedly have an agreement in place to land the Argentine and Keita Balde from the Aquile, but with the latter still holding out for a move to Juventus, talks regarding a double swoop have cooled off.

As a result Lazio are demanding €25 million for Biglia alone, a fee deemed excessive by Milan, who have turned their attention to Krychowiak according to Premium Sport.

The Polish international failed to assert himself at the Ligue 1 side last season, and he has recently been linked with a move to Inter as well.

Krychowiak was limited to just 19 appearances for PSG last campaign.

