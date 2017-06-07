AC Milan starlet named to Italy Under 21 squad

Italy Under 21 coach Luigi Di Biagio has named a star-studded Azzurrini squad for this summer’s European Championship, with AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma included in the team.

The youngster was a question mark for the tournament due to exams, but the goalkeeper has decided to postpone his obligations in favour of a trip to Poland.

Donnarumma, Simone Scuffet, Andrea Conti, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Federico Bernardeschi will all join the team once they finish up senior international duty on June 12.

Other big names included in the squad areDomenico Berardi, Daniele Rugani and Roberto Gagliardini.

Italy’s tournament begins on June 18 against Denmark, before matches against Czech Republic and Germany on June 21 and June 24.

Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Benevento), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Simone Scuffet (Udinese)

Defenders: Antonio Barreca (Torino), Davide Biraschi (Genoa), Davide Calabria (Milan), Mattia Caldara (Atalanta), Andrea Conti (Atalanta), Alex Ferrari (Verona), Nicola Murru (Cagliari), Daniele Rugani (Juventus)

Midfielders: Marco Benassi (Torino), Danilo Cataldi (Genoa), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter), Alberto Grassi (Atalanta), Manuel Locatelli (Milan), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Sassuolo)

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina), Alberto Cerri (Pescara), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Luca Garritano (Cesena), Andrea Petagna (Atalanta)

