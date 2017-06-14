AC Milan to meet Fiorentina for Kalinic

Fiorentina and AC Milan will meet on Saturday to discuss a potential move for striker Nikola Kalinic.

The Rossoneri have been busy so far this summer, landing the likes of Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez and Andre Silva.

However it looks like Milan won’t stop there, as Sky Sport Italia reports they will meet Fiorentina to discuss a bid for Kalinic.

The Viola have slapped a €30 million price tag on the Croatian, and the Rossoneri will look to lower those demands by including a player in the bid.

Last season Kalinic netted 15 goals in 32 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina.

