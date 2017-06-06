AC Milan on verge of Rodriguez signing

Ricardo Rodriguez is set to become an AC Milan player, pending the completion of a successful medical on Wednesday.

An agreement has been struck between the Rossoneri and the left-back’s current club Wolfsburg, who have given the defender permission to travel to Italy to complete the deal.

The Switzerland international is expected to arrive in Milan on Tuesday night and will undergo a medical at La Madonnina clinic on Wednesday morning before signing with the Diavolo.

It is expected that Milan will pay roughly €15 million for the services of the 24-year-old, with an additional €3m in bonuses based on future achievements.

Last season, he racked up a total of 27 appearances for Wolfsburg and scored two goals.

Rodriguez represents the club’s third piece of business of the summer, following the acquisitions of Mateo Musacchio and Franck Kessie.