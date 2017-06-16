AC Milan willing to offer De Sciglio for Juventus goalkeeper

Juventus goalkeeper Neto could land with Serie A rivals AC Milan as the Rossoneri prepare for life after Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 18-year-old informed the Diavolo on Thursday that he will not be renewing his contract past 2018, and as a result Milan are already looking at possible replacements.

One goalkeeper being looked at is Neto, and Sport Italia suggests the Rossoneri could offer De Sciglio in order to try and land their man.

The full-back is reportedly keen to leave the San Siro this summer, and with Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri a big fan of the 24-year-old, a deal could be in the cards.

It would also give Neto a chance to secure regular first team football, something he hasn’t had since joining the Bianconeri from Fiorentina in 2015.

Last season Neto made just 14 appearances in all competitions for Juve.

