AC Milan winger set for Everton switch

After spending the second half of last season on loan at Watford, AC Milan winger M’Baye Niang looks set to return to the Premier League – this time with Everton.

The Toffees have been very busy this week, wrapping up deals for Ajax’s Davy Klaassen and Sunderland’s Jordan Pickford, and it looks like they wont stop there.

Calciomercato.it reports Milan have agreed to sell Niang to Everton for €18 million, with a deal possibly being wrapped up as early as Friday.

It’s believed the Frenchman has asked for some time before agreeing to the switch, but with reports stating the 22-year-old is already in Liverpool, it looks as though a move is all but certain.

Last season Niang netted two goals in 16 Premier League appearances for Watford.

