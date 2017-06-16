AC Milan zero in on Genoa goalkeeper

Mattia Perin is the top option to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma as AC Milan’s No.1 goalkeeper.

The 18-year-old stunned the Rossoneri on Thursday by stating he will not be renewing his contract past its 2018 expiry, and the club have moved quickly to find a replacement.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Milan have made Perin their top target, though they will have to increase their €8 million bid if they want to get their man.

Genoa value the goalkeeper at €15m, and they won’t lower those demands given the 24-year-old has a contract that runs until 2019 and recently made it clear he would be happy to remain in Liguria.

Perin’s 2016/17 season was cut short after suffering a torn left ACL during a 1-0 home defeat to Roma in January.

