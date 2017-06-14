Allegri: Cardiff loss almost made me quit Juventus

Juventus’ Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid was so crushing for coach Massimiliano Allegri that he considered stepping down from his position.

Having now led the Bianconeri to two continental finals during his time in charge, the former AC Milan boss has came up short on both occasions.

After being defeated by Barcelona in 2015, the Italian champions fell to their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid this year, going down to a convincing 4-1 loss in Cardiff.

“It is true that I thought about leaving,” Allegri told Sky Sport 24. “Before the game, everyone was asking me if I would leave if had won but I was only thinking about what my feelings would be.

“I thought about standing down because it will now be even more difficult [to win the Champions League] but I spoke with the club and then quickly made a decision. It will be a big challenge for us. We must improve.”

Despite his continental heartbreak once more, Allegri has won the Scudetto in each of his three seasons with the Bianconeri.