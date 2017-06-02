Allegri convinced Juventus will win Champions League

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes his players are ready to claim Champions League glory against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The two European giants will square off in Cardiff, with the Bianconeri looking to forget about their defeat to Barcelona in the final two years ago, while Los Blancos will try to become the first team to defend their crown since AC Milan in 1989/1990.

Allegri believes Real are favourites due to their success last season, but he didn’t hold back in stating that his players are ready to claim a historic victory.

“Real are favourites because they are the defending champions,” he told the assembled press. “However, tomorrow we will try to do things they aren’t capable of on the field.

“We must be diabolical in attacking Real when they concede something. We’ve worked all year to play in this match.

“We will be relaxed even though it won’t be easy. I’m convinced my players will claim this trophy because they deserve it.”

As for Allegri’s starting XI on Saturday, the tactician made it clear he hasn’t settled on his formation.

“I haven’t made a decision yet,” he added. “You can also look at things in terms of 120 minutes and so substitutions will be needed.

“However, if you want to win you must start fast, otherwise the bench becomes key.

“It’s a final, so regardless of the opponent you must play a certain way. If we understand when to attack and when to sit back then we can bring this trophy home.”

Juventus’ last Champions League title came back in 1996 after defeating Ajax.

