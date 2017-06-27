Alves apologizes to Juventus fans ahead of Manchester City move

Juventus full-back Dani Alves has said goodbye and apologized to Bianconeri fans as he prepares to join Manchester City.

The Brazilian will leave the Old Lady after just one season, with director Giuseppe Marotta confirming his contract will be terminated by mutual consent.

Alves thanked Juve fans for their support during his one year at the club, but he also defended himself from suggestions that he only plays football for money as he prepares to reunite with Pep Guardiola.

“I would like to thank all the Juventus fans for the year we spent together, my teammates for welcoming me in such a professional manner and a club that wins and plays in finals,” the Brazilian wrote on his Instagram account.

“I think that my respect for this club and its supporters was my dedication, my passion and all the efforts to make this club greater every single day.

“I apologise to the Juventus fans if they sometimes thought I had done something to offend them. This was never my intention as I have a very spontaneous way of approaching life that few people understand.

“While it appears that I am not perfect, my heart is pure.

“Today I end our professional relationship and will take with me all of those who make Juve a great club with their love and heart. As everyone knows, I always say what I think and feel…

“I feel that I should say thank you to Mr. Marotta for the opportunity he gave me, he’s a great professional and someone who loves his job like few others…

“I don’t play football for money, I play football because I love the profession and those who are part of it. I leave it up to you to judge what I have done and worked for.

“I love football and money will never take me to any other place.”