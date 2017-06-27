Alves apologizes to Juventus fans ahead of Manchester City move
Juventus full-back Dani Alves has said goodbye and apologized to Bianconeri fans as he prepares to join Manchester City.
The Brazilian will leave the Old Lady after just one season, with director Giuseppe Marotta confirming his contract will be terminated by mutual consent.
Alves thanked Juve fans for their support during his one year at the club, but he also defended himself from suggestions that he only plays football for money as he prepares to reunite with Pep Guardiola.
“I would like to thank all the Juventus fans for the year we spent together, my teammates for welcoming me in such a professional manner and a club that wins and plays in finals,” the Brazilian wrote on his Instagram account.
“I think that my respect for this club and its supporters was my dedication, my passion and all the efforts to make this club greater every single day.
“I apologise to the Juventus fans if they sometimes thought I had done something to offend them. This was never my intention as I have a very spontaneous way of approaching life that few people understand.
“While it appears that I am not perfect, my heart is pure.
Me gustaría agradecer a todos los TIFOSI DE LA JUVENTUS por el año vivido, A LOS COMPAÑEROS POR ACOGERME Y A LOS PROFESIONALES QUE SON, POR ELLOS QUE ESE CLUB GANA Y LLEGA A FINALES. Creo que mi respecto a ese club y su afición fue minha dedicación, mi entrega, mi pasión y todo mi esfuerzo para hacer de ese club, un club más grande cada día. Pido perdón a los aficionados de la Juventus si algún momento pensaron que hice alguna cosa para ofenderles, nunca jamás tuve esa intención, apenas tengo una forma de vivir las cosas espontáneamente QUE pocos lo entienden… aunque parezca no soy perfecto, pero mi corazón es puro. Hoy finaliza nuestra relación profesional y llevaré conmigo todos los que hacen de verdad y de corazón la Juve un grande club. Como saben yo siempre peco por decir lo que pienso y lo que siento…. yo siento que debo decir gracias al señor MAROTA por la oportunidad que te di de tener um grande profesional e alguien que ama su profesión como el que más…. no juego al fútbol por dinero, juego al fútbol porque amo essa profesión y respecto a los que forman parte de ella. Dejare que tu aproveches lo que he trabajado para que tu hagas muchos años de vacaciones. Yo AMO EL FÚTBOL y dinero jamás va me retener en algún lugar. MUCHAS GRACIAS! #TAMOACTIVOPANITA????????????????
“Today I end our professional relationship and will take with me all of those who make Juve a great club with their love and heart. As everyone knows, I always say what I think and feel…
“I feel that I should say thank you to Mr. Marotta for the opportunity he gave me, he’s a great professional and someone who loves his job like few others…
“I don’t play football for money, I play football because I love the profession and those who are part of it. I leave it up to you to judge what I have done and worked for.
“I love football and money will never take me to any other place.”