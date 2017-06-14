Andre Silva: AC Milan fans can expect something unique with me

AC Milan have a rare talent on their hands in the form of Andre Silva, the player himself has claimed when asked who he models himself on.

The 21-year-old joined the Diavolo from Porto this week for a fee of €38 million, meaning that much is expected of the striker in Serie A.

However, for those who haven’t watched much of Silva before, he explained that there are no players who he could particularly be likened to.

“I always want to be myself, that’s something that is important,” he told Milan TV. “I don’t really model myself on anyone else. I want to be unique and original and not a copy of another player so that’s what I try to be.

“Before joining Porto, I played in midfield and have also played in a wider role. It was only when I arrived at Porto that I was played through the middle and I can’t say that I was happy because I didn’t think I would be as effective in that position.

“But with playing time on a regular basis, I began to improve a lot and that resulted in me getting to the level that I am at now.”

The Portugal international also confessed that were it not for the act that football is such an accessible sport, he may have found himself following a different career path.

“When I was younger I played so many different sports, such as karate and hockey,” Silva added. “I’ve always been very competitive. I like to win and that is what I try to do in any sport I’m involved in.

“The truth is that I chose football because it is everyone’s sport, played by the most people and it was easier to play on the playground in school.”