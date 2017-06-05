Arsenal goalkeeper set to join Juventus

After spending the last two seasons on loan at Roma, Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szcsesny has reportedly agreed terms with Juventus.

The 27-year-old has impressed while with the Lupi, and it seems as though the Bianconeri have selected him as the man to succeed Gianluigi Buffon.

Tuttomercatoweb.com states Szczesny and Juventus have agreed on a contract that will see the Polish international earn €4 million a season over the next four years.

Now the Bianconeri will look to work out a transfer fee with Arsenal, though reports indicate the two teams are close to agreeing on a €16m deal.

Szczesny is expected to replace the outgoing Neto and serve as Buffon’s backup in 2017/18, before taking over as the No.1 next summer once the Italian legend retires.

The 27-year-old made 81 appearances in all competitions for Roma over the last two season.

