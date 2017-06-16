Arsenal in the mix for Juventus midfielder

Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina is expected to leave the Bianconeri this summer, and it appears Arsenal are keen to land the 23-year-old.

The Gabon international has spent the last two seasons at the Old Lady, but first team opportunities have been hard to come by due to the likes of Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio, Stefano Sturaro and Kwadwo Asamoah being higher up the pecking order.

As a result Lemina has let Juventus know that he wants to leave the club this summer in order to secure regular playing time, and Sky Sport Italia reports Arsenal have emerged as possible landing spot.

The Gunners aren’t the only Premier League side interested in the midfielder though, as Everton and Watford are also in the mix.

Last season Lemina netted one goal in 29 appearances in all competitions for Juventus.

