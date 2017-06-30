Arsenal rival Inter for Nice standout

Nice appear intent on keeping hold of full-back Dalbert, but Arsenal look set to battle Inter for his services.

The Nerazzurri have been linked with a move for the Brazilian for several weeks, though the French side have made it clear they want to keep hold of him.

Calciomercato.it reports Nice have made it clear they won’t accept anything less than €30 million for Dalbert – the full amount of his release clause.

That certainly isn’t good news for Inter, who have seen a bid of €12m turned down in the past, but Sky Sport Italia are also now reporting that Arsenal have joined the race for the 23-year-old.

It remains to be seen whether the English side will look to bring that number down, or whether they will be told the same news reserved for Inter.

Last season Dalbert made 38 appearances for Nice.

