Atalanta ace actively pushing for AC Milan move

The agent of Atalanta defender Andrea Conti has revealed that the player is desperate to push through a move to AC Milan this summer.

Some high-profile performances from the 23-year-old last season have a number of clubs circling to sign him from the Orobici.

However, according to his representative Mario Giuffredi, Conti’s sights are firmly set on remaining within Lombardy if he does move on during the transfer window.

“Conti’s cycle in Bergamo has come to an end,” Giuffredi told TMW. “We have managed to clarify the situation with Atalanta after some discussion and debate and he is very thankful for everything that the club did for him.

“Andrea only wants to join AC Milan. In his mind, his time at Atalanta is done and Milan is the dream of every player and everyone must do their part in this deal, including them. We must find a solution which satisfies everyone.”

His agent also had a warning for Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini if he attempted to keep Conti at the club against his wishes.

“Gasperini can’t deprive the player of the chance to make his dream move and it wouldn’t be right to veto his sale,” he added. “I would be curious to see what Gasperini would do if he received an offer of 10 times more than his current contract.

“In football, you have to be realistic and not hypocritical. I refuse to believe people would stand in the way of someone who wants to achieve his dream.”