Atalanta’s summer sale – How will they cope next season?

Atalanta have come off the back of their highest ever points tally in Serie A, securing Europa League qualification along the way.

However as clubs continue to close in on many of La Dea’s biggest stars, what team will be left for Gian Piero Gasperini to build off their 2016/17 campaign.

In the latest from FIFtv, Conor Clancy and Nicholas Carroll discuss Atalanta’s likely summer transfers and where this leaves them for the coming season.

Viewing via Facebook mobile? Click here to go straight to the video!

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here