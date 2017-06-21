Azzurrini stunned by fantastic Czechs

A screamer from Michael Lüftner, five minutes from time capped a superb 3-1 win for the Czech Republic over Italy at the Tychy Stadium in the Euro U21 Championship.

The Azzurrini spurned a series of chances, with Andrea Petagna the biggest culprit though goalkeeper Lukáš Zima, who plays for Genoa, was in scintillating form and played a big part in the Czech’s win.

Italy now face Germany in Krakow on Sunday as they look to emerge from Group C in the competition.

It took just 24 minutes for Vítezslav Lavicka’s men to take the lead after Michal Trávník slotted into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

From there, Italy went in search of an equaliser and if not for goalkeeper Lukáš Zima, Luigi Di Biagio’s charges would have got it before the 70th minute in which it came thanks to Domenico Berardi.

A misplaced Jakub Jankto pass gifted the ball to Danilo Cataldi, who sent a first-time pass through to Andrea Petagna, but he was Zima and Berardi snapped up the rebound.

However, in the last 11 minutes Italy crumbled, first Havlík side-footed into the bottom right-hand corner of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal from the 18-yard line.

Then 85 minutes in Lüftner blasted home from 25 yards out, firing straight into the top corner.