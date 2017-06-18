Azzurrini sweep past Denmark

Lorzenzo Pellegrini and Andrea Petagna grabbed the goals as Italy overcame Denmark 2-0 in their opening Euro U21 Championship fixture in Poland.

In something of an easy match for the Azzurrini, Sassuolo’s Pellegrini was the star of the show, firing in an overhead kick 54 minutes in, then Atalanta man Petagna doubled the advantage with four minutes left from close range.

Both goals started with crosses from the right. First Federico Bernardeschi floated a ball to the back post for Marco Benussi whose header back across took a deflection hurling the ball into the air perfectly for Pellegrini to try the spectacular.

Then with the game drawing to a close Federico Chiesa swung a ball in for Petagna at the near post, and the Atalanta man made no mistake with the finish.