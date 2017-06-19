Balotelli nearing new Nice deal

Nice and Mario Balotelli appear close to agreeing on a new contract that would keep the Italian at the French club.

The 26-year-old joined the Ligue 1 side last summer on a free transfer after being let go by Liverpool, and he finished the campaign with 15 league goals in 23 matches.

Those numbers appear to have convinced Nice to keep hold of Balotelli, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting a new contract has all but been agreed upon.

Nice President Jean-Pierre Rivere has stated that he expects the Italian to be present at training on Monday, though it’s possible the striker could return to the club on June 21.

Either way a new contract is expected to be finalised before then, with Balotelli’s current deal expiring on June 30.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!