Barcelona target to meet with Inter

Recent reports have linked Santos’ Lucas Lima with a move to Barcelona, but his agent is expected to meet with Inter representatives next week.

The Brazilian is on the radar of several European clubs given his contract expires in December 2017.

Lima’s agent, Wagner Ribeiro, has denied reports his client has a deal to join Barcelona on a free transfer, and instead revealed he will be in Italy next week, where it’s believed he’ll talk to Inter directors according to Fcinter1908.it.

“There is nothing official with Barcelona,” Ribeiro told Cadena Sir. “I’m been reading and listening to all the rumours that are floating.

“Santos’ offer is one of the best in Brazil, but he isn’t just thinking about the economic side of things.

“Next week I will take a trip and talk with an Italian club, even though there are several sides looking at him.”

Lima has netted 18 goals in 175 appearances for Santos since joining in 2014.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!