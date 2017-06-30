Bayer Leverkusen star nearing AC Milan switch

AC Milan have all but wrapped up a deal for Bayer Leverkusen’s Hakan Calhanoglu for a fee in the region of €23-25 million.

The transfer could be made official as soon as Friday, though it’s believed the final details will be worked out in the coming days.

Sport Mediaset report Milan have offered €21m plus bonuses for the Calhanoglu, while Leverkusen have lowered their asking price from €30m to €25m.

As a result the two parties are hard at work to bridge the gap, and the feeling is the 23-year-old will become the Rossoneri’s new No.10.

It’s believed the Turkish international has already agreed to personal terms which will see him earn €2.5m a season.

Last campaign Calhanoglu netted six goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances.

