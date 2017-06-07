Bayern Munich join Juventus in chase for Tolisso

Juventus will have to beat out Bayern Munich if they are to land Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso this summer.

The 22-year-old is a sought after commodity heading into the summer transfer window, with the likes of AC Milan and Inter also linked with a move.

However it’s Juventus who have shown the most interest in landing Tolisso, but their efforts could be thwarted by Bayern Munich according to Mercato365.

Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan of the French international, and it appears the Bavarians are ready to make a big money offer in order to secure the sought after midfielder.

Tolisso netted 14 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions for Lyon last season.

