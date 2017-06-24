Bernardeschi the hero: Azzurrini Player Ratings v Germany

Italy beat Germany 1-0 in the final game of Group C at the Krakow Stadium to top Group C and go through to the semi-finals.

Federico Bernardeschi found the only goal for the Azzurrini, who also went all out to get a second, but thanks to Denmark’s 4-2 win over the Czech Republic, the small margin of victory was enough for Luigi Di Biagio’s men.



Italy U21 1-0 Germany U21 | All Goals and Full… by wc2018

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 6

Lucky that Germany’s goal was disallowed, he then battled on several set pieces and was precise in a couple of moments, not taking any risks.

Andrea Conti – 6

A strong start up and down the right flank, he struggled with the quality of Serge Gnabry at first, taking a yellow to stop him, then made a few mistakes but was always central to the Azzurrini’s game.

Mattia Caldara – 7

Bad defending on the disallowed goal, together with the whole backline, from a great run up front Italy then went close to scoring. As the game went on he increasingly managed to stop the Germans, becoming absolutely rock solid in the second half.

Daniele Rugani – 5.5

See above. He then struggled to compete with the Germans on set pieces, and seemed more shy than the usual Rugani. Better in the second half, but never really confident.

Antonio Barreca – 6.5

Invisible at first, unable to help Chiesa push on the left wing, the first time he went down he found a lovely cross, his speciality. From then on, it was a great delivery after the other. Defensively, he maintained a good position for most of the game.

Federico Chiesa – 5.5

Started with the correct spirit straight from the anthem, then struggled to impose himself on the left wing, and got a silly booking too. Often offside, his head was not in the game offensively, but as always helped a lot with his pressing.

Roberto Gagliardini – 7.5

His strength in midfield was immediately felt, as well as good quality… Finally. He dominated in the middle, both physically and technically, and was absolutely key to this victory.

Lorenzo Pellegrini – 6.5

He created the first real dangerous moment for Germany with a long range shot, and battled in midfield with Mahmoud Dahoud, as well as covering well for the defence. His shooting ability was seen more than once although he didn’t find the back of the net.

Marco Benassi – 6

Started with a nice header, and his offensive contribution was relentless for the whole of the first half. In the second half he had to focus more on defending, and did it positively.

Domenico Berardi – 5.5

A couple of nice touches to light up the game, then the next important thing in his game was a yellow card. Was never able to really switch on, and was more useful defensively than from an attacking point of view.

Federico Bernardeschi – 7

A difficult start in a new position, was unable to contribute at first, moving around to find the best area. He warmed up with a free-kick, then fired the Azzurrini ahead with the first real chance. In the second half he still was out of the game despite having scored, and you could tell being a No.9 is not his role, but gave quality to the attack and was decisive.

Substitutions:

Andrea Petagna – 6

A couple of nice touches and quality moves.

Manuel Locatelli – N/A